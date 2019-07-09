Must-Haves for Baby

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have a little one in your life, these items are a must-have!

Keababies Diaper Bag: www.keababies.com

Multi-functional and perfect for a day out with baby in tow, KeaBabies Diaper Bag is thoughtfully designed with multiple pockets and compartments to help you organize all your baby’s necessities! Made for parents by parents, the diaper bag features multi-zipper compartments to store a cell phone, keys, small toys, diaper cream, baby powder, snacks, and other items. With a large zip opening from the top, the KeaBabies Diaper Bag makes it a breeze to open and get what you need quickly – no more digging through with your hand, wondering where everything went! Comes with a clip-on strap holder and a waterproof diaper mat. Available in 3 colors, with unisex design for moms and dads.

Dynatot Take Along Set: https://www.dynatot.com/

This baby feeding set is an eco-friendly, cute, and mess-free way to take your little ones out for a meal! Bib, placemat, washable bag – go! There are two things you need for a seamless restaurant meal with baby – a clean eating surface and a bucket bib to catch the mess. Never be embarrassed at restaurants again with this easy take along set! Bib and placemat easily fold into the bag. This set is compact and easily fits in your diaper bag or purse. Waterproof, eco-friendly, non-toxic, food-grade silicone bucket bib and placemat. Great for babies from 6 months to toddlers.

Busy Baby Mat: https://busybabymat.com/

The Busy Baby Mat is the first-ever placemat to keep toys in place! Time to end the “Toddler Toss!” Made of 100% FDA-approved food-grade silicone, the Busy Baby Mat suctions to smooth surfaces & has a proprietary tether system that will keep baby’s things within reach & germ-free!

Baby Delight Snuggle Nest Adventure: https://babydelight.com/

Designed with adventure in mind, the Snuggle Nest Adventure is an indoor/outdoor portable infant sleeper that is designed to offer a greater sense of security for newborns wherever they sleep. It can be used for co-sleeping in bed with parents or when traveling, whether indoors or out. With added storage features, it is easy to pack up with your baby’s needs for a few days, or for a short trip to Grandma’s. The backpack strap makes it easy to throw it over your shoulder for a hands-free carry. A removable canopy and mesh bug netting are included to help protect your little one from the outdoor elements. https://babydelight.com/product/snuggle-nest-adventure-portable-infant-sleeper/

Baby Delight Cushy Nest Cloud: https://babydelight.com/

The Cushy Nest Cloud is the perfect solution for bathing comfort and function. The over-sized frame provides safe support for bathing use in most sinks and tubs. The plush, Ultra-Soft cushioned pad provides the ultimate in comfort for your child. The Cushi Bather folds up compactly for storage or travel. The cushioned seat pad easily removes to hang dry. It is also machine washable.

Cali’s Books: https://www.calisbooks.com/

Sing With Me Books from Cali’s Books are an interactive book series designed to empower children through the introduction of words and music. Using sound button technology, children press to listen to classics such as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, If You’re Happy and You Know It, Itsy Bitsy Spider, Old MacDonald and more! Your child will develop a love of music and reading as you sing through the book together.

ZizzyBee Bags: https://www.zizzybeebags.com/

Stay organized with ZizzyBee Bags! These eco-friendly, mesh bags are an ideal alternative to plastic bags! Whether you use them for keeping baby’s supplies neat & tidy or for small foods and snacks in your diaper bag, the bags zip close easily! ZizzyBee Bags are available in a variety of bright, bold designs and three sizes.

Lella Water Play Mat: https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Infant-Toys-Inflatable-Developmental/dp/B07MQNV233/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=lella+tummy+time&qid=1560599729&s=gateway&sr=8-3

Water play for both babies and toddlers, without the mess! The Lella Water Play Mat can be placed on any floor for your baby or toddler to play, explore and further their development. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, the water mat inflates and deflates with ease, making it easy for on-the-go fun! Designed with BPA-free materials, the vibrant, engaging background paired with the floating toys provide great sensory stimulation and help with motor skill development.

Songs with My Name CD’s: https://www.songswithmyname.com/

Give the gift of children’s personalized music featuring family-favorite Disney, Sesame Street and Veggie Tales characters! Designed to help kids learn, gain self-confidence, improve social skills, and inspire imagination all while singing, dancing and having fun…the whole family will be moving and grooving to the beat! Whether your little ones’ love Elmo and his friends on Sesame Street, the Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse, and his pals, or Bob, Larry and the group at Veggie Tales… they’ll be marching to their own beat during every song! Digital only and physical CD albums are available, with the CD featuring the child’s name printed onto a full-color label in a keepsake case. Starting at just $14.95. Ages birth and up.