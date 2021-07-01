Musician Ryan Culwell Featured on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hometown musician Ryan Culwell talks about his time in the city, and how he’s making it big in Nashville.

A conversation with Ryan Culwell, a Texas Panhandle native and former Amarillo resident now working in Nashville as a singer-songwriter. Culwell’s acclaimed album Flatlands was inspired by this area, and his recent work has won further accolades. Returning to Amarillo for a show at the Golden Light, he shares with host Jason Boyett about his career, his influences, and why he kept returning to Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” during the pandemic. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor MusicalSKP Creative and Blue Handle Publishing.

