Musician Ryan Culwell Featured on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hometown musician Ryan Culwell talks about his time in the city, and how he’s making it big in Nashville.

You can listen to the episode here, the description is below.

A conversation with Ryan Culwell, a Texas Panhandle native and former Amarillo resident now working in Nashville as a singer-songwriter. Culwell’s acclaimed album Flatlands was inspired by this area, and his recent work has won further accolades. Returning to Amarillo for a show at the Golden Light, he shares with host Jason Boyett about his career, his influences, and why he kept returning to Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” during the pandemic. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, SKP Creative and Blue Handle Publishing.