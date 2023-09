AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Hoodoo Mural Festival is coming up on September 30th, some of the muralists already working on buildings in Downtown Amarillo.

Nate Pfeil and his band will be part of this all-ages, fun event. The purpose is to “inspire communities to unite through public art, urban beautification, and creativity”.

If you’d like to attend this event, click here for tickets, the lineup of artists, and more.