AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Austin English is a Texas native whose music has risen up the charts in recent years.

English has performed on many different stages in many different states. On June 12th, Austin English will be performing for one night only at Hoots Pub.

Located at 2424 Hobbs Rd., the show will start at 9 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are only $10.

For more information on Austin click here. You can check out his latest single “In the Mix” here.