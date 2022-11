AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 was joined by a special musical guest as they get ready to perform at Leftwoods tonight.

Jonathan Foster, who is going through his Nomadic Fall Tour, joined us in the studio to talk before his performance tonight.

Foster will be playing a free show at Leftwoods, located at 2511 SW 6th. Doors open at 9 p.m.