AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a night each week during the summer to enjoy a local band along with food, fun, and more.

Esquire Music Promotion Co. is bringing back Music at Wellington Square from July 7th to September 1st.

Each week there will be a great band performing at Wellington Square and people can bring their own food, drinks, and chairs, or enjoy one of the great restaurants in the square or surrounding area.

Check out the lineup and more information below.