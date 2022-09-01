AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Boyett is back with another great episode of his Hey Amarillo podcast.

This week he interviewed Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker who specializes in financial literacy seminars.

A conversation with Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker in Amarillo who specializes in financial literacy seminars. His family moved frequently when Johnson was a kid—he grew up in Pampa, Tulia, and various stints in Amarillo. He tells host Jason Boyett how his upbringing in a low-income household convinced him most families didn’t struggle with a lack of income, but a lack of knowledge about how to handle money when it was available. Johnson’s work in sales and exposure to colleagues making better financial decisions inspired him to help others learn good money habits. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and US Cleaners.