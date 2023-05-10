AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Beef Loving Texans is making Mother’s Day breakfast easy and delicious.

Recipe: Beef and Egg Breakfast Mugs

Ingredients

· 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

· 1 cup chopped fresh vegetables such as tomato, baby spinach, bell pepper, zucchini or green onion

· 1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or American

· 8 large eggs

· Salt and pepper (optional)

· 2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

Toppings:

Dairy sour cream, salsa, sriracha, ketchup

Preparation

1. Prepare sausage. Remove skillet from heat; let cool 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef and vegetables into eight food-safe quart-size plastic bags. Close securely and refrigerate up to 4 days.

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160¬∞F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

2. For each serving, spray one 6 to 12-ounce microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water; whisk with fork. Stir in 1 bag refrigerated sausage-vegetable mixture. Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired.

3. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 30 seconds. Remove from oven; stir. Continue to microwave on HIGH 30 to 60 seconds or until egg is just set. Stir. Top with cheese. Let stand 30 seconds or until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.