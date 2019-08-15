Mosquito Safety Tips Ahead of World Mosquito Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — August 20th is World Mosquito Day.
Mosquito Joe has some timely tips to protect you and your family at the height of the mosquito season.
- If you have a pool, cover it fully when not in use
- Empty any standing water that may collect in your area
- Avoid wooded and tall grassy areas where the activity is high
- Keep your grass cut short and bushes and trees trimmed
- Move swing sets, sandboxes and other play areas away from wooded areas
- Clean up debris
- Clean your gutters to prevent mosquitos
