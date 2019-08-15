Mosquito Safety Tips Ahead of World Mosquito Day

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — August 20th is World Mosquito Day.

Mosquito Joe has some timely tips to protect you and your family at the height of the mosquito season.

  • If you have a pool, cover it fully when not in use
  • Empty any standing water that may collect in your area
  • Avoid wooded and tall grassy areas where the activity is high
  • Keep your grass cut short and bushes and trees trimmed
  • Move swing sets, sandboxes and other play areas away from wooded areas
  • Clean up debris
  • Clean your gutters to prevent mosquitos

Mosquito Joe of the Texas Panhandle
 7800 Hillside Rd Suite 100
(806) 318-1350
https://txpanhandle.mosquitojoe.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss