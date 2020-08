Money raised will go to help breast cancer patients and survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Susan G. Komen Foundation is hosting a virtual race/walk this year due to Covid-19.

This event allows people to participate and help out the organization without putting their health at risk.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 12th and include a virtual opening ceremony, the virtual walk, a “We Remember” ceremony and a virtual awards ceremony.

To register yourself, your family, or to join a team click here.