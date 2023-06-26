AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Moody Gardens is open and ready to be a part of your summer fun. Palm Beach, which is their water park is open and includes a lazy river, slides, cabanas and great food. Throughout the summer every Saturday night at Palm Beach guests can look forward to Beats on the Beach which is live DJs and Bands out on the beautiful white sand and we also end the night with free fireworks. We also have our Ropes Course and Zipline, Aquarium and Rainforests Pyramids, 3D and 4D theaters and so much more.

Galveston Island is a quick drive away all of the attractions are within walking distance of the hotel. They have great pool with a swim-up bar, several restaurants on the property whether you are looking for ice cream, pizzas poolside, fine dining, and more. They also have a spa so if you are looking to relax they have it all for the family and if you stay at the hotel this summer Palm Beach is included in your stay! They have several great packages going on all summer long.

The summer is full of great events including our second annual Air, Car, and Boat Show from August 11th through 13th. There will be several air shows with pilots from all across the country, dozens of classic and muscle cars and will have a variety of boats for guests to check out. They are closing out the summer with the Galveston Wine Festival Labor Day weekend and are thrilled to host this event this year! The weekend will be full of wine, food, live music, fireworks and fun on Galveston Island.