AMARILLO, Texas — If you're looking for a night of games, dinner live music, and auction items, look no further than the annual Monte Carlo Night event.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host this, and it’s coming up on August 5th, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church. All proceeds go to the many charitable programs, including the Interfaith Hunger Project, Joseph’s Project, and ESL classes.

