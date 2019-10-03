Modernizing Menopause for the Next Generation

One third of a woman’s life may be spent in menopause[1], yet few people talk about it. Silence around menopause can make women feel invisible, but it’s time to have this new era of voices heard. By talking about menopause, we can remove the stigma and empower the current and next generation of women to continue to be seen and heard as they experience menopause.

Did you know:

80% of menopausal women experience symptoms such as hot flashes and sleep disturbances, which for some, can last the rest of their life.[2]

50% of menopausal women experience symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy including vaginal dryness, irritation and painful sex.[3]

Despite the prevalence of these menopausal symptoms, many women remain untreated.[4]

For more information, visit: www.FindURCool.com

MORE ABOUT DR. SHERYL KINGSBERG:

Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, Ph.D. is the chief of the division of behavioral medicine at MacDonald Women’s Hospital/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Professor of Reproductive Biology and Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Her areas of clinical specialization include sexual medicine, female sexual disorders and menopause. Dr. Kingsberg’s primary research interests are in treatments for female sexual disorders and genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). She is an Associate Editor for Sexual Medicine Reviews and sits on the editorial boards of the journals Menopause and Climacteric. Dr. Kingsberg is the Immediate Past President of The North American Menopause Society, and is a past president of The International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health.

MORE ABOUT SHIRLEY WEIR:

Shirley Weir launched MenopauseChicks.com in 2012 after experiencing things like brain fog, sleep issues, depression–and years of searching “Dr. Google” at 3 a.m. for information on perimenopause and menopause where she became confused and frustrated by all the conflicting information. MenopauseChicks.com was recently selected by ShareCare.com (a Dr. Oz site) as one of the Top 10 Social Healthmakers and has been recognized two years in a row by Healthline as one of the top sites on menopause. Shirley is the author of Cracking Open the Perimenopause Conversation with your Doctor.

[1] Poomalar GK, Arounassalame B. “The Quality of Life During and After Menopause Among Rural Women.” J Clin Diagn Res. Jan 2013. 7(1): 135–139. doi: 10.7860/JCDR/2012/4910.2688

[2] Avis et al. “Duration of menopausal vasomotor symptoms over the menopause transition”. JAMA Int Med. 2015. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2110996

[3] Wysocki S, Kingsberg S, Krychman M. Management of vaginal atrophy: implications from the REVIVE survey. Clin Med Insights Reprod Health. 2014;8:23-30.

[4] Rapkin, A. “Vasomotor symptoms in menopause: physiologic condition and central nervous system approaches to treatment”

American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Volume 196, Issue 2, 97 – 106