Mission Amarillo’s FamFest Set For September 5th

AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s an organization that began with the mission to minister to those in affordable housing. As they were ministering to people, they realized that these communities had a lot of other needs.

Years later Mission Amarillo now has several mentor programs for high school aged girls dealing with pregnancy, a program for young men looking to pursue a career, and a program for parents and children.

Mission Amarillo also helps students each year with their Shoe Closet and gives away shoes to students in Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park, and River Road school districts.

Their biggest fundraiser each year is FamFest, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the event was postponed earlier this year.

Coming up on September 5th Mission Amarillo will host their annual FamFest at Sam Houston Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event has been adapted to meet Covid-19 safety standards and includes live music, food trucks, a silent auction and community activities.

All proceeds benefit Mission Amarillo and admission into the event is free, but the organization asks that you make any donation you can to help out those in the community who continue to need Mission Amarillo’s services.

