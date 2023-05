AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Mission Amarillo is hosting another annual FamFest event on May 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

Admission is $5 a person and kids 3 and under get in free.

This event will have live music, food trucks, a silent auction, games and much more. Click here for more details.