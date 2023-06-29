AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Averie Bishop is the 85th person to hold the Miss Texas title, and the first Asian American woman to represent the Lone Star State in this role.

As the Miss Texas Competition continues, she is reflecting on her time as Miss Texas and what’s ahead for her.

Her platform during her time is “Y’all Means All” trying to emphasize that what a Texan looks like isn’t defined by any race, color, creed or orientation and spread that message through meeting with young people across the state.

