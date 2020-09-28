Miracle Week: Meet the Kee Family

One of many families benefitting from the Children's Miracle Network and generous donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ella Kee battles Epilepsy and though her and the Kee family face a lot of challenges, they have a lot of major wins when it comes to Ella’s progress.

She can put words together, she can play outside in the sun, and she’s having less seizures.

Recently the family invested in Boo, a service animal, training to detect more seizures that Ella goes through.

The Kee family says Boo can let them know when she’s about to have a big seizure, and soon she’ll be able to alert them to even her smallest seizures.

The Kee family is also very thankful to the Children’s Miracle Network which is helping them with medical bills and other financial burdens.

The family says one of the medications that Ella is trying out costs $18,000 per year, and her other medications cost a few hundred dollars a month.

To donate to CMN and help families like the Kee family click here.