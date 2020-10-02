Miracle Week: Meet the Hall Family

Studio 4

Celebrating Miracle families and highlighting the amazing things CMN does

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During Miracle Week we’ve been highlighting amazing families who have been going through tough battles and lean on the Children’s Miracle Network for help.

If you want to help CMN click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss