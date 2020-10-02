Miracle Week: Meet the Hall Family

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During Miracle Week we’ve been highlighting amazing families who have been going through tough battles and lean on the Children’s Miracle Network for help.
If you want to help CMN click here.
Celebrating Miracle families and highlighting the amazing things CMN does
by: Sheryl ProctorPosted: / Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During Miracle Week we’ve been highlighting amazing families who have been going through tough battles and lean on the Children’s Miracle Network for help.
If you want to help CMN click here.