AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s one day a year where calories don’t count, in theory.

Miracle Treat Day is a day to buy a DQ Blizzard and give back to the Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network.

One dollar from every blizzard goes back to CMN, and all of that money stays local to help area kids and families.

Here are the following Amarillo DQ locations:

1900 S Washington

2601 S Soncy Rd

3333 S Western

These stores are open until 10 p.m. tonight so you can head over and help out CMN.