AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall Counties and the City of Amarillo will all be receiving funds established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Potter County will be receiving $22.8 million, Randall County will receive $26.7 million and the City of Amarillo will receive between $39 and $42 million.