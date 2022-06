AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders is one of the great bands that is playing this year at Starlight Theater over at Sam Houston Park.

They’ll be there on June 28th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the music is free, but there will be food trucks and vendors. This is a family-friendly event so bring your family, a blanket, chairs, etc.