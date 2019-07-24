Microneedling 101

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Do you want to improve the texture of your skin? Well, there’s an FDA-cleared treatment for that! Clinically proven to improve the appearance of facial acne scars, this quick 30-minute treatment can fit into anyone’s busy schedule.

Beauty Expert, Cheryl Kramer Kayes has the scoop on SkinPen by Bellus Medical, the first microneedling system to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, clinically proven to safely and effectively treat facial acne scars in patients ages 22 and up.

For more information, visit skinpen.com or bellusproviders.com.