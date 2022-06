AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Micah Bynum has a unique style of music with a “percussive-fingerstyle” type of music.

He is set to perform with Keitha Jones for the Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfasts’ Songwriter Series on June 15th.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast where you can bring a blanket, chairs, BYOB and enjoy food trucks and live music.

If you can’t make it out, make sure to follow him on Facebook, Instagram, his website, and YouTube as well.