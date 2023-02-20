This segment is sponsored by Meta.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Relationships are essential to our well-being. Social media platforms help people form and maintain relationships, express themselves, and find support if they need it. It’s important that users, especially young people, connect with others in an environment where they feel safe, and where they leave social media apps feeling good about the time they spend on them. Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying, and during school. In an effort to give users more control over their time and content, a new tool ‘Quiet mode’ has been launched on Instagram to help users focus when they need to most and to encourage people to set boundaries with friends and followers.

NEW AND IMPROVED SETTINGS:

Quiet Mode: Once enabled, you won’t receive any notifications, your profile’s activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode’ and an automatic reply is sent when someone DMs you. Instagram also prompts teens to turn this on.

Once enabled, you won’t receive any notifications, your profile’s activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode’ and an automatic reply is sent when someone DMs you. Instagram also prompts teens to turn this on. Managing Recommendations: You can now choose to hide multiple pieces of content that you aren’t interested in at one time as well as hide words, emojis or hashtags that you want to see less of in recommended posts in places like Reels, Search and Explore in posts.

You can now choose to hide multiple pieces of content that you aren’t interested in at one time as well as hide words, emojis or hashtags that you want to see less of in recommended posts in places like Reels, Search and Explore in posts. Parental Supervision Tools: Parents are now able to see their teen’s social media settings and will be notified if a change is made to those settings. Parental tools also let parents and guardians see who their teen reports or blocks and set “blocking hours” for when they can use platforms.

Parents are now able to see their teen’s social media settings and will be notified if a change is made to those settings. Parental tools also let parents and guardians see who their teen reports or blocks and set “blocking hours” for when they can use platforms. Take a Break: Everyone, including teens, now have the option to set time limits or ‘Take a Break’ on Instagram to remind them to take regular pauses on social media.

Everyone, including teens, now have the option to set time limits or ‘Take a Break’ on Instagram to remind them to take regular pauses on social media. Control Your Content: People now have more control over the content they see on Instagram. If you’re “Not Interested” in a post on Explore, the app will aim to avoid showing you this kind of content going forward in places like Reels, Search and more.

For more information please visit: familycenter.meta.com .