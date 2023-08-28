AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Mental health continues to be a topic that is discussed more and more post-COVID-19, and that’s a good thing.

With discussions about mental health, there are some buzzwords that are trending like anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma response, and boundaries. MacKenzie Ellis with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention explains the pros and cons of buzzwords surrounding mental health discussions, how that impacts the stigma around mental health, and how you can determine if you or someone you know is battling a mental health disorder.

For more information on AFSP or resources click here.