Memorial Day Must-Haves

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today introducing some new products for Memorial Day.

Weed Golden Ale

www.weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.

Weed Light

www.weedlight.com

Weed Light, It’s a light lager-style beer that’s light in calories, but really crisp and solid in flavor. The patriotic packaging makes it perfect for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Weed Light is also a proud partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation which provides for First Responders and Veterans across the country.

ORCA Coolers

Made in the USA

www.orcacoolers.com

The ORCA Walker Tote is lightweight, packable and easy to tote around to tailgating parties, backyard barbecues, road trips and more. The heavily-insulated cooler keep things fresh for days and holds up to 18-cans. The comfort padded shoulder strap makes the coolers ideal for day hikes, short trips, and everywhere in between.

The durable, roto-molded hardside cooler hold ice for up to 10-days. The lid gasket ensures the perfect seal and the extendable flex-grip handles make the coolers easy to portage. ORCA’s hardside coolers come with a cargo net on the back for added storage and feature an easy-flow drainage spout. Available in 11 colors, you can choose your own summer adventure!