Meeting the Makers: Getting a Bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon Signed this Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas –There are a lot of different types of spirits and alcohol. But the story of Horse Soldier Bourbon is one of a kind.

To read about this bourbon click here. Coming up the weekend some of the makers of this bourbon are coming to Amarillo and they’re giving out some tastings of this product as well as signing some bottles.

The first tasting is Friday, April 23rd at Party Stop. That’s located at 5747 W Amarillo Boulevard and starts at 4 p.m.

The second event is at M&R Package Store at 5901 Bell Street and starts at noon on Saturday, April 24th.

Below are the recipes Rich made on the show.

Horse Soldier Derby Goldrush:

2 OZ Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon

1 OZ Honey Syrup – (2:1) Ratio

.75OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

6 Mint Sprigs

Combine Ingredients in Shaker. Shake Vigorously and Fine Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass.

Garnish: Lemon Wheel with Mint Sprig

Horse Soldier Old Fashioned:

2 OZ Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon

1 DASH Angostura Bitters

1 DASH Angostura Orange Bitters

1 Sugar Cube

1 Luxardo Maraschino Cherry.

Place Sugar Cube in mixing glass

Add Bitters & Cherry

Smash w/ muddler

Add Bourbon

Add Ice

Stir.

Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass

Garnish w/ Flamed Orange Peel