AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains are preparing to honor a number of leaders during their “Women of Distinction” dinner and awards program. This is happening on October 26th at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the campus of West Texas A&M University starting at 6 p.m.

You can find tickets and more information here.

Two of those honorees include RJ Soleyjacks and Cloie Rodgers. RJ Soleyjacks is the Principal at Hamlet Elementary and will receive the “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout” honor this year. “The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality-of-life for girls and women.”

Cloie Rodgers is being honored posthumously as a “Rising Star”. “Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of the Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.” Her mother Amanda Larson speaks about her daughter’s life and work with the Girl Scouts through Troop 5600.