This segment is sponsored by Ford.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a decade of rapid growth, the global electric car market hit the 10 million mark in 2020, a 43% increase over 2019, according to the International Energy Association (IEA). Vehicle manufacturers and policy makers are responding by boosting their attention and actions related to electric vehicles (EVs) and looking to EV technologies as efficient options to help reach environmental, societal and health objectives.

Enter the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the poster child of what Ford can offer for the future providing new and purposeful technology with amplified connected capabilities for consumers. The features and attributes are mindfully packaged together to provide consumers beyond what they need and desire. They are delivering an ecosystem of services including differentiated charging, energy solutions and power generation performance.

FEATURES AND DETAILS