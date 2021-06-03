Meet the Maker, Milam & Greene Whiskey Founder in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Milam & Greene is a Texas whiskey that’s made in the hill country.

Coming up on Friday, June 3rd the founder of this brand is coming to Amarillo.

You’ll have the chance to meet Marsha Milam and get a bottle of their whiskey signed.

It’s happening Friday, June 3rd from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at M&R Liquor located at 800 N. Western.

For more information about Milan & Greene click here.

Below is the recipe Rich and Dana made as well as the Simple Serve method of their product.