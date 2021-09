AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Aunt EEk’s is welcoming Seth Wieck to the shop on September 15th.

The event is at 7:30 p.m. and masks will be required. Check out Seth’s bio from Aunt EEk’s below.

Seth Wieck’s writing has appeared in Narrative Magazine, the Langdon Review of the Arts, and the Broad River Review where he won the Ron Rash Award in Fiction. In 2020, he was the inaugural poet of the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series hosted by WTAMU. He lives in Amarillo with his wife and three children.