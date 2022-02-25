AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Have you or the kids ever wanted to meet The Cat in the Hat?

Now you can thanks to Panhandle PBS, and there are several places you can go to meet the character.

Saturday, February 26, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Meet Cat in the Hat at the Amarillo Ice Ranch, 301 S. Grant (across from the Civic Center, next to the old Santa Fe Depot)

Public skate $10.00 / Skate rental $5.00

Wednesday, March 2, 4:00 p.m.

Amarillo College’s Lynn Library on the Washington Street Campus, 4th floor of the Ware building off of 24th Street.

Come meet Cat in the Hat and enjoy storytime!

Thursday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.

Canyon Area Library, 1501 3rd Ave, Canyon, TX.

Come meet Cat in the Hat and enjoy storytime!