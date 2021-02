AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We don’t have Spring-time temperatures, but we will soon and that means Spring cleaning.

While you’re going through your medications, the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC has some tips and advice for what to clean out and how to keep kids safe.

For more information you can call the InfantRisk Center at (806) 352-2519 or click here.