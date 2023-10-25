AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Old medications become potential sources of poisoning to young children or may be accessed by teens experimenting with drugs. They also are a hazard to adults and elderly as they increase the risk of choosing the wrong bottle or taking medications that are no longer required.

You can take those old, unwanted, or unused medications to the 86th Annual Medication Cleanout event on October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1400 S Coulter St.. event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 28) at 1400 South Coulter St. TTUHSC encourages people in Amarillo and surrounding area communities to bring any unused, expired or unnecessary medications for proper disposal. The program also provides disposal services for those who use syringes or sharps. A drive-thru, drop-off format will allow residents to dispose of their medications with the added convenience of not leaving their cars. Medications should be in their original containers. Because of environmental restrictions, only medications from households can be accepted. Loads of medications from clinics, pharmacies and other businesses are not allowed. To date, more than 75,000 pounds of unneeded medicine and sharps have been disposed of properly through the Medication Cleanout™ program.