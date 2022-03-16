AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Spring time means spring cleaning, and it’s a good time to clean out the medicine cabinet.

Those medications can be taken to the Medication Cleanout event hosted by the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy & the Texas Panhandle Poison Control Center.

The program also provides disposal services for those who use syringes or sharps. A drive-thru, drop-off format will allow residents to dispose of their medications with the added convenience of not leaving their cars. Medications should be in their original containers.

Because of environmental restrictions, only medications from households can be accepted. Loads of medications from clinics, pharmacies and other businesses are not allowed.

For more information about the Medication Cleanout™, call (806) 414-9495 or visit www.MedicationCleanout.com.