AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Singing up or changing your Medicare plan can be a hassle, that’s why we have local agents like Doug Tice who has more than 16 years of experience in the field and says he is familiar with all aspects of Medicare.

Tice says some important qualities of a Medicare agent should have are empathy, patience, and serves as a first point of contact.

His office is in the Atrium at 6900 I-40 west Ste. #140 if you want to go by and make an appointment, or call 806-418-2259.