AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across much of the U.S. as the summer travel season is in full swing for many American families. With different vaccination rules for different ages, and as parents await emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines for children under age 5, many parents want to know how to keep the whole family safe as summer vacations and summer camp activities begin. Staying up to date with vaccines provides protection from serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

