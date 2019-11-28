Meaghan and Andy talk Thanksgiving plans, travel, food

In celebration of the National Dog Show and the Thanksgiving holiday, Purina invites dog lovers across the world to recognize the countless roles our dogs play in our lives such as the listener, the work partner, the hero and the supporter through its annual #dogthanking initiative.

Pet lovers are encouraged to share a photo or video of their pet on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram that highlights their courageous and honor-worthy role in the family. Use the #DogThanking and tag Purina when you post and your pet could be featured during the airing of the National Dog Show.