Meaghan & Amberly Chat: The Hills, Guilty Pleasures, Summer & More

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Friday, July 5, 2019. It is workaholics day.

You can become part of The Hills: New Beginnings theme song by clicking here.

A new article in the New York Times says you shouldn’t feel guilty because of your guilty pleasures.

A list reveals the things you should do to make the most of the summer without feeling stressed.

A new study finds that best friends have similar or identical brain activity.

Hallmark is looking for amateur pastry chefs to compete in a new cooking competition show.

A new side dish at an Arkansas diner has gone viral.

