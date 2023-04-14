AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s has chosen the next local charity to benefit from the popular McDonald’s Gives Back Promotion.

On Tuesday, April 18th, a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations will go to benefit Los Barrios de Amarillo, a non-profit established in 1971 to remove the barriers that result in cultural, educational, and socioeconomic inequities in the Mexican American community.

“We are proud to provide an avenue of support for Los Barrios de Amarillo, which promotes higher education and career awareness,” explains McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “By supporting this great organization, we are supporting all students living within Region 16.”

Not only does Los Barrios de Amarillo shine a spotlight on career paths for students, but it also helps them find the means to attain those goals.

“We are proud to provide scholarships to students to pursue their dreams through higher education,” explains President Mary Bralley. “McDonald’s Gives Back will help support students pursing career and technical certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees.”

People can support the Los Barrios de Amarillo by simply visiting any participating McDonald’s location in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger on Tuesday, April 18th.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was created during the onset of the Pandemic to help panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline in donations due to COVID-19 and other factors.

So far, more than $55,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Opportunity School, the Downtown Women’s Center, the Turn Center, the Wesley Community Center, and the High Plains Food Bank.