AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Your breakfast, lunch, dinner, or late-night craving could help Heal the City, which provides free medical care and referral services “to the underserved population in our area with dignity and compassion, something everyone deserves”.

On November 14th McDonald’s locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger will be donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to Heal the City.

You don’t have to do anything but purchase food and drink items on that day.

Since McDonald’s started their Give Back Days, they have been able to donate more than $65,000 to various organizations.