AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Your breakfast, lunch, or dinner could not only fill up your stomach but also help out a local organization.

Amarillo McDonald’s locations are hosting Give Back Day on September 19th. On that day a portion of proceeds from Amarillo locations will be donated to Faith City Mission. This non-profit is dedicated to helping people in crisis situations transition into a life in which they can thrive.

Since McDonald’s started this program during the pandemic, they have been able to donate more than $60,000 to charities in our area.