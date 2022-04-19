AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —McDonald’s continues it’s annual give back day benefitting a local non-profit organization.

This year, on April 26th, a portion of sales will be going back to the High Plains Food Bank. This includes McDonald’s locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, and Borger.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was created in March 2020 and has helped give back more than $40,000 to local organizations like the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, and the Turn Center of Amarillo.