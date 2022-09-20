AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s has chosen the next local charity to benefit from the popular McDonald’s Gives Back Days.

On Tuesday, September 27th a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart and Dumas will go to benefit the Turn Center. This the second time the Turn Center has been chosen as the recipient.

“The Turn Center provides therapy services to children with special needs from birth through age 20,” explains McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “Our community loves to rally behind non-profits with such a great mission, so we wanted to give residents another opportunity to support this amazing organization.”

The Turn Center provides therapy services including occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapy to families across the region.

“McDonald’s is proud to support this community organization and its vision to improve the health of Texas Panhandle children who have developmental differences,” says Clavel.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was created during the onset of the Pandemic as a way to help panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline in donations due to COVID-19 and other factors. So Far, more than $45,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Opportunity School, the Downtown Women’s Center, the Turn Center, the Wesley Community Center, and the High Plains Food Bank.