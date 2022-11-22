AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s has chosen the next local charity to benefit from the popular McDonald’s Gives Back Days.

On Tuesday, November 29th, a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. This is the second time the charity has been chosen as the recipient.

“We are proud to once again provide an avenue of support for the Ronald McDonald House,” explains McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “By offering a refuge to parents with children who are seriously ill, the House serves as a home away from home during challenging and stressful times. Our community loves to rally behind non-profits with such a great mission, so we wanted to give residents another opportunity to support this amazing organization.”.

People can support the Ronald McDonald House by simply visiting any participating McDonald’s location in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger on Tuesday, November 29th, which happens to be Giving Tuesday.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was created during the onset of the Pandemic to help panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline in donations due to COVID-19 and other factors.

So far, more than $50,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Opportunity School, the Downtown Women’s Center, the Turn Center, the Wesley Community Center, and the High Plains Food Bank.