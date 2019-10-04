Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm to offer helicopter rides and fireworks shows

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is celebrating its twelfth year. During the week, school trip groups make visits to the farm; on weekends, the attraction is open for everyone.

Helicopter rides are set for October 12. You can also catch a fireworks show on October 12, 19 and 26.

Paintball (Sasquatch Shooting Gallery), Maxwell’s Magic Carpet Ride, Smokehouse and FrostBites are all new features for this year.

The farm is open September 27 through October 27. Hours are Fridays 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 9 p.m.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

2908 BELL ST

(806) 373-9600

WWW.MAXWELLSPUMPKINFARM.COM