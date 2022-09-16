AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The time for unforgettable fall fun is just around the corner as Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm prepares to open for its 15th Fall Season on September 24th.

The Farm, which provides 80 acres of country family fun, features 30+ attractions for people of all ages including the ever-popular pumpkin patch and giant maze.

“We’re so excited to unveil this year’s giant maze design, which celebrates Maxwell’s 15th birthday,” says owner Larry Borger. “We also have a few other birthday surprises up our sleeves this year including helicopter rides on October 8th and 9th.”

Maxwell’s 30+ attractions include the giant maze, pumpkin patch, low ropes course, cornhole acres, wagon train ride, tube slides, pedal cars, apple cannons, cattle ropin’, bunny village, cow train, giant jump pad, hayrides, magic carpet ride, lovable farm animals, and much, much more!

“Another one of our biggest attractions is our four-acres of beautiful sunflowers that feature 10 different varieties ranging in height from three to 10 feet tall,” explains Borger. “It’s an amazing photo opportunity, but it only lasts two weekends before the flowers are picked over or bloomed out.”

Maxwell’s will also host food trucks and will provide families three huge fireworks displays throughout the fall season.

“We hope families will come out for an unforgettable evening to find their perfect pumpkins, enjoy the attractions, eat some tasty snacks, meet our farm animals, and end the visit with our grand fireworks show,” says Borger.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from September 24th through October 30th. Sunflower fields are expected to be in full bloom September 24th and 25th and October 1st and 2nd.

Maxwell’s is excited to offer several new attractions this year, plus unique party venues at their Shindig Shacks and Campfire Sites.

For more information, visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com.