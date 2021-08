AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is a fall staple, and they’re set to open from September 18th to October 31st.

If you want to take advantage of their flash sale (ends August 26th) click here.

You can experience the giant maze, the sunflower field, the wagon ride, slides, and more.

This year they’ve got a few new exhibits like the Low Ropes Course and the Barnyard Bouncer.

For more information on tickets and more click here.