AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —There are only three weekends left to experience Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, and they’re rounding out the season with some special events.
Fall Firework Nights
October 14th, 21st, and 28th
Food Trucks
October 14th, 21st, and 28th
Mercantile Thursdays
October 19th, and 26th
Noon to 7 p.m., No admission necessary
Prairie Dogs Concert
October 21st
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Crime Stoppers Kid ID Cards
October 22nd
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Have an ID card made for your child by Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Helicopter Rides
October 28th
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
