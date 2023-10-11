AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —There are only three weekends left to experience Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, and they’re rounding out the season with some special events.

Fall Firework Nights

October 14th, 21st, and 28th

Food Trucks

October 14th, 21st, and 28th

Mercantile Thursdays

October 19th, and 26th

Noon to 7 p.m., No admission necessary

Prairie Dogs Concert

October 21st

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Crime Stoppers Kid ID Cards

October 22nd

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Have an ID card made for your child by Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Helicopter Rides

October 28th

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

