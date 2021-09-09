Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm Owner Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s a fall staple in the Amarillo area, and Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm Owner Larry Borger is this week’s guest on Hey Amarillo.

A conversation with Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm. A former builder and developer with a degree in finance, Borger found his way into agricultural tourism around 14 years ago. Agritourism become a big deal and Maxwell’s was one of the first of these kinds of local destinations. With host Jason Boyett, Borger shares the Maxwell’s origin story, how he develops new, family-friendly activities, and how the economics of a seasonal business work during the rest of the year. This episode is sponsored by NCWShemen Dental and Wieck Realty.

